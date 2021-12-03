The Democratic-controlled US Senate on Thursday passed a bill to fund the government through mid-February. Photo: AFP
US Politics
US averts government shutdown a day ahead of deadline

  • Congressional leaders reach agreement to keep US government running for 11 more weeks
  • US faces another urgent deadline: the government is likely to run out of cash on or soon after December 15

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:22am, 3 Dec, 2021

