Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein’s former house manager, in a courtroom sketch in New York, US on December 2. Photo: Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers challenge former Jeffrey Epstein employee’s account of meeting accuser

  • At Maxwell’s sex abuse trial in New York, Juan Alessi said that he saw two girls who appeared underage spend time with Epstein and Maxwell
  • Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes

Reuters
Updated: 2:55am, 4 Dec, 2021

