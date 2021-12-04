US President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a US-Russia summit in Geneva on June 16. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Joe Biden warns Russia’s Vladimir Putin against Ukraine invasion
- The US president pledged to make it ‘very, very difficult’ for Putin to take military action in Ukraine
- Biden offered the warning to Putin in response to growing concern about a Russian build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border
