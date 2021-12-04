Scientists do not yet know whether Omicron is more infectious than other Covid-19 variants. Photo: Reuters
Omicron Covid-19 variant likely picked up a piece of common cold virus, US study finds
- Researchers found the new strain got one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus – possibly one that causes the common cold
- This could mean the virus transmits more easily, while only causing mild or asymptomatic disease
