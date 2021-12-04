A man was arrested after he travelled on a commercial flight from Barbados to Miami with a loaded gun. File photo: AFP
Man arrested after flying from Barbados to Miami with loaded gun
- Cameron Hinds was caught carrying a firearm loaded with five .32-calibre bullets at Florida’s busiest airport
- The breach is a black eye for the US which has sought to bolster its border security in the 20 years since the September 11 attacks
Topic | United States
