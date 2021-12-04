Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph on December 1. His parents, Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley, were taken into custody on Friday night. Photo: Reuters
Fugitive parents of US school shooting suspect arrested after manhunt
- James and Jennifer Crumbley were found hiding in Detroit, after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them
- They are accused of failing to intervene before their son Ethan, 15, allegedly killed four students in a school shooting in Michigan
