Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph on December 1. His parents, Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley, were taken into custody on Friday night. Photo: Reuters
Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph on December 1. His parents, Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley, were taken into custody on Friday night. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Fugitive parents of US school shooting suspect arrested after manhunt

  • James and Jennifer Crumbley were found hiding in Detroit, after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them
  • They are accused of failing to intervene before their son Ethan, 15, allegedly killed four students in a school shooting in Michigan

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:52pm, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph on December 1. His parents, Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley, were taken into custody on Friday night. Photo: Reuters
Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph on December 1. His parents, Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley, were taken into custody on Friday night. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE