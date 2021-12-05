Former CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo. Photo: Reuters
CNN fires news anchor Chris Cuomo over role in brother Andrew’s sex scandal
- CNN said ‘additional information’ came to light during an investigation into Chris Cuomo’s efforts to help the former New York governor respond to allegations of sexual misconduct
- Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing
Topic | United States
