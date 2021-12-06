Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Coronavirus: Early feedback on Omicron case severity is ‘encouraging’ says Antony Fauci
- ‘Though it’s too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,’ the US pandemic adviser said
- Lab tests are under way to determine whether Omicron – a heavily mutated strain of the virus – is more transmissible than other strains
