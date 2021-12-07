Microsoft expressed no illusions that the website seizures it announced on Monday would discourage the Chinese hackers, who it has been tracking since 2016. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Microsoft seizes websites used by state-backed Chinese hacking group
- Meanwhile, Russian state hackers behind the SolarWinds campaign have continued infiltrating US and allied government agencies, a report says
- The dual announcements, though unrelated, highlight the unrelenting drumbeat of digital spying by top US geopolitical rivals
Topic | Computer hackers
Microsoft expressed no illusions that the website seizures it announced on Monday would discourage the Chinese hackers, who it has been tracking since 2016. Photo illustration: Shutterstock