Ghislaine Maxwell confers with her brother, Kevin, during her trial in New York on Monday. Courtroom sketch: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Ghislaine Maxwell made UK teen give Jeffrey Epstein massage, wear schoolgirl outfit, court hears
- The witness in Maxwell’s sex-abuse trial said the socialite thought it would be ‘fun’ for her to take the financier tea in the pleated skirt
- Maxwell also told her it was ‘very difficult to keep up’ with Epstein’s needs, as he was very ‘demanding’, the court heard
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
