White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows watches as then US president Donald Trump walks off Marine One at Walter Reed Medical Centre, after testing positive for Covid-19. File photo: AFP
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows watches as then US president Donald Trump walks off Marine One at Walter Reed Medical Centre, after testing positive for Covid-19. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level was ‘dangerously low’ when he had Covid-19, new book says

  • Donald Trump’s blood oxygen levels dipped lower than previously known when he had Covid-19 in October 2020
  • Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed the detail in his book, The Chief’s Chief

Topic |   Donald Trump
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:19pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows watches as then US president Donald Trump walks off Marine One at Walter Reed Medical Centre, after testing positive for Covid-19. File photo: AFP
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows watches as then US president Donald Trump walks off Marine One at Walter Reed Medical Centre, after testing positive for Covid-19. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE