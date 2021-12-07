White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows watches as then US president Donald Trump walks off Marine One at Walter Reed Medical Centre, after testing positive for Covid-19. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level was ‘dangerously low’ when he had Covid-19, new book says
- Donald Trump’s blood oxygen levels dipped lower than previously known when he had Covid-19 in October 2020
- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed the detail in his book, The Chief’s Chief
Topic | Donald Trump
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows watches as then US president Donald Trump walks off Marine One at Walter Reed Medical Centre, after testing positive for Covid-19. File photo: AFP