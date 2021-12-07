Kemp’s ridleys sea turtles are an endangered species. Photo: AP
Flying turtles: rare sea creatures nursed back to health in Mississippi
- The tiny endangered species found in Massachusetts water got so cold they could no longer swim and had to be taken by plane to an aquarium to be treated
- The cold alone can kill them and can also lead to pneumonia, shock and frostbite; they needed to be treated with antibiotics
Topic | United States
Kemp’s ridleys sea turtles are an endangered species. Photo: AP