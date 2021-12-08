Then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters in Washington in October. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ends cooperation with US Capitol attack probe
- The former presidential aide earlier reached a deal to share information with investigators, but now refuses to appear for deposition
- Lawmakers have subpoenaed a number of Trump’s allies as they look into the events of January 6
