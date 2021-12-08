A Ukrainian serviceman rests in a trench not far from the city of Horlivka, which is controlled by pro-Russian militants. The new US defence bill includes US$300 million for Ukraine’s military. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian serviceman rests in a trench not far from the city of Horlivka, which is controlled by pro-Russian militants. The new US defence bill includes US$300 million for Ukraine’s military. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US lawmakers push back against China and Russia with massive defence bill

  • The National Defence Authorisation Act includes US$300 million for Ukraine’s military and a statement of support for the defence of Taiwan
  • The NDAA usually gets strong bipartisan support and is closely watched because it is one of the only major pieces of legislation that becomes law every year

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:06am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Ukrainian serviceman rests in a trench not far from the city of Horlivka, which is controlled by pro-Russian militants. The new US defence bill includes US$300 million for Ukraine’s military. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian serviceman rests in a trench not far from the city of Horlivka, which is controlled by pro-Russian militants. The new US defence bill includes US$300 million for Ukraine’s military. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE