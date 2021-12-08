The US Capitol in Washington DC. US senators have agreed on a plan raise the US government’s debt ceiling likely through next year, pulling the nation away from the brink of a default. Photo: Bloomberg
The US Capitol in Washington DC. US senators have agreed on a plan raise the US government’s debt ceiling likely through next year, pulling the nation away from the brink of a default. Photo: Bloomberg
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

  • Breakthrough strategy brokered by Democratic and Republican congressional leaders following months of infighting
  • US government would likely to run out of cash on or soon after December 15, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned

Topic |   US Politics
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:05am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Capitol in Washington DC. US senators have agreed on a plan raise the US government’s debt ceiling likely through next year, pulling the nation away from the brink of a default. Photo: Bloomberg
The US Capitol in Washington DC. US senators have agreed on a plan raise the US government’s debt ceiling likely through next year, pulling the nation away from the brink of a default. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE