The US Capitol in Washington DC. US senators have agreed on a plan raise the US government’s debt ceiling likely through next year, pulling the nation away from the brink of a default. Photo: Bloomberg
Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default
- Breakthrough strategy brokered by Democratic and Republican congressional leaders following months of infighting
- US government would likely to run out of cash on or soon after December 15, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned
