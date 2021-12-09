Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are accused of a plot to sell design information about sophisticated Virginia-class submarines to a representative of a foreign government. Photo: US Navy via AFP
Submarine spy case couple wanted to leave US out of contempt for Donald Trump, not to flee arrest, lawyer says

  • Prosecutors called Diana Toebbe a flight risk, citing a message to her husband saying she thought they would be ‘welcomed and rewarded’ by a foreign government
  • She and spouse Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer, face espionage charges for allegedly attempting to sell US submarine secrets

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:01am, 9 Dec, 2021

