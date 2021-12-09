Vishal Garg, the chief executive of Better.com, apologised for his manner of handling the layoffs. Photo: Better.com
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologises after laying off 900 employees over Zoom
- Video of boss firing hundreds of workers via a Zoom call went viral on social media
- Better.com CEO Vishal Garg had justified the firings saying ‘the market has changed’
