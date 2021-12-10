Former US president Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia, in September. Photo: AP
New York attorney general seeks Donald Trump’s testimony in fraud investigation
- Letitia James has been looking into whether the Trump Organisation misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets
- Requesting the ex-president’s testimony is a first step that could lead to a subpoena and going to a judge to order him to cooperate if he were to refuse
Topic | Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia, in September. Photo: AP