Trump supporters rally at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6. Photo: AP
Court rejects Donald Trump’s efforts to keep records from US Capitol attack probe
- In a 68-page ruling, the judges tossed aside the former president’s various arguments for blocking investigators from having access to the documents
- The injunction preventing the files from being handed over will expire in two weeks, or when the Supreme Court rules on an expected appeal from Trump
Topic | Donald Trump
