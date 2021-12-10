The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a complaint that Tesla drivers can play video games on a dashboard screen while their vehicle is moving. Photo: TNS
Drivers playing video games? US looking into Tesla case
- The software can be used via the touch-screen dashboard even while the vehicle is moving, prompting concerns over distracted driving
- Players are asked to confirm they are passengers, but there appears to be no way for Tesla to confirm that fact
Topic | Tesla
