Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the courthouse with his siblings after being convicted on five of six charges against him. Photo: AP
US actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging racist, homophobic attack, lying to police
- A jury found the former Empire actor guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct, but his lawyers said they would appeal
- Prosecutors said he recruited two brothers to fake the attack near his home in Chicago in 2019 for publicity
Topic | United States
