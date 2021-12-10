Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the courthouse with his siblings after being convicted on five of six charges against him. Photo: AP
US actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging racist, homophobic attack, lying to police

  • A jury found the former Empire actor guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct, but his lawyers said they would appeal
  • Prosecutors said he recruited two brothers to fake the attack near his home in Chicago in 2019 for publicity

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:46am, 10 Dec, 2021

