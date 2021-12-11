Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington on December 1. Photo: AFP
US Supreme Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue
- The state’s restrictive law makes abortion illegal after around six weeks – before some women know they’re pregnant – with no exceptions for rape or incest
- In its first month of operation, the number of abortions statewide fell by 50 per cent, a study found
