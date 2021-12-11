US President Joe Biden speaks on the nation’s supply chains in Washington on December 1. Photo: Bloomberg
US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Joe Biden
- Consumer prices in November jumped 6.8 per cent, the biggest gain since June 1982 as prices for petrol, used cars, rent, food and other goods continued to climb
- This poses a political liability for the president, with the Republican opposition using it to argue against his economic policies
