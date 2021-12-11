Members of The Monkees (from left, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork) pose in front of a telephone booth in London in January 1997. Photo: AP
Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith dead at 78
- Dubbed the ‘Pre-Fab Four’, the US band was a made-for-television outfit set up to rival The Beatles
- The group was a commercial smash, with hits like Last Train to Clarksville, I’m a Believer and Daydream Believer that remain recognisable more than 50 years on
