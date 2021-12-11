The first obvious signs of the flaw’s exploitation appeared in Minecraft, an online game hugely popular with kids and owned by Microsoft. Photo: AP
World scrambles to fix Log4Shell bug, ‘biggest, most critical’ software flaw exploited by Minecraft users
- Cybersecurity specialists said ‘Log4Shell’ had been ‘fully weaponised’ and was possibly ‘the single biggest, most critical vulnerability’ in modern computing
- The first obvious signs of the flaw’s exploitation appeared in online game Minecraft, but untold millions of servers across industry and government are at risk
