An Amazon.com warehouse is damaged after a tornado passed through Edwardsville, Illinois. Photo: Maverick Media Group via Reuters
Amazon factory collapses as deadly tornadoes lash Illinois, Kentucky, other US states
- An outbreak of tornadoes ripped through the Midwest and South late on Friday and early on Saturday, causing widespread damage and blackouts
- Amazon workers who were processing Christmas orders became trapped after the roof of the factory was ripped off and a wall the length of a football field collapsed
Topic | United States
