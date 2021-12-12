An avalanche in the Crystal Mountain ski area in Washington, US, buried a group of six people, killing one. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
One dead, five rescued after avalanche at US ski resort
- Witnesses reported that a group of six people were buried by an avalanche in a backcountry area of the Crystal Mountain ski area in Washington state
- The ski resort’s winter season had only just begun, with limited lift operations at the weekend in preparation for a full reopening on Monday
