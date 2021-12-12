The tornado was one of dozens of devastating twisters that roared through five US states, leaving more than 100 people feared dead and dozens missing Saturday in what US President Joe Biden said was likely to be “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in American history.

Advertisement

Mayfield, a community of about 10,000 residents in Graves County, was transformed by a tornado into a landscape cluttered with damaged and demolished buildings, strewn debris, trees uprooted and stripped bare, twisted road signs and sagging utility lines.

Twisted rubble is what’s left of Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: TNS

Among those said to be unaccounted for at the wrecked factory was an employee identified by family as Jill Monroe, 52, who was last heard from at 9.30pm, around the time the storm struck, according to her daughter, Paige Tingle.

Reached through Facebook on Saturday, Tingle said she had driven four hours to the factory site in the hopes of finding her mother, whose fate remains unknown.

“We don’t know what to think. We are extremely nervous. We don’t know how to feel, we are just trying to find her,” Tingle said. “It’s a disaster here. My thoughts go out to everyone.”

One employee who survived the collapse live streamed a video from inside where she was trapped, her legs pinned under the rubble.

“I’m really scared,” Kyanna Parsons-Perez can be heard saying in a live video she shared on Facebook while she waited to be rescued. The screams and prayers of other workers, some in Spanish, pierce the almost complete darkness of the collapsed factory.

Debris is wrapped around damaged trees near what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: AFP

“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Parsons-Perez said in another video she shared after her rescue on Saturday, her birthday. “My legs, I couldn’t move them and I was just freaking out,” she said, calling the experience the scariest of her life.

Advertisement

In an interview that aired earlier in the day on NBC’s Today show, Parsons-Perez said among those who rushed to the aid of trapped workers were a group of inmates from the nearby Graves County jail. “They could have used that moment to try to run away or anything, but they did not. They were there, helping us,” she said.

Her account of inmates assisting in rescue efforts could not be immediately verified, but Graves County Jail said in a Facebook post it had “a few inmates working at the candle factory”, and that it had lost one staff member.

Advertisement

A warning had been issued in Mayfield ahead of the deadly tornadoes, both through the local TV station and the town’s siren, US Congressman James Comer, whose district includes Mayfield, told CNN in an interview.

He added the workers at the candle factory sheltered where they were supposed to and more people had evacuated to safety than previously thought.

Advertisement

“I don’t think the death loss there is going to be as high as we first feared,” Comer said.

There were no immediate casualty estimates available for the factory or the surrounding community, one of the hardest-hit areas of a storm that carved a 320km-long path of destruction through several counties on Friday night. But Governor Andy Beshear estimated at least 100 people had perished in Kentucky as a whole.

Advertisement

About 110 people were believed to have been inside the candle-making plant when it was levelled by the twister, with 40 people rescued as of Saturday afternoon, Beshear told reporters at a news conference.

The Graves County coroner earlier told CNN that 40 people remained unaccounted for at the factory.