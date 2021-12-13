Workers demolish a building which was struck by a tornado after extreme weather in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Workers demolish a building which was struck by a tornado after extreme weather in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes hit United States

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned that the state’s death toll from the storm outbreak could top 100
  • The Friday night extreme weather levelled buildings and homes, leaving thousands of families without shelter, electricity or running water

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:06am, 13 Dec, 2021

