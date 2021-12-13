This photo was found on a car windshield in Indiana. Monstrous winds carried it 209km from Kentucky after a tornado struck. Photo: Katie Posten via AP
Photo from tornado-hit US home lands almost 200km away, in another state
- Monstrous winds carry family photo from Kentucky to Indiana after tornadoes struck
- Tornadoes tore through US Midwest and South on Friday, killing people in five states
Topic | Extreme weather
This photo was found on a car windshield in Indiana. Monstrous winds carried it 209km from Kentucky after a tornado struck. Photo: Katie Posten via AP