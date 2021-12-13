Residents of Mayfield, Kentucky salvage belongings from destroyed homes after a tornado tore through the town late Friday evening. Photo: TNS
Severe weather the ‘new normal’ after US tornadoes disaster, FEMA chief warns
- FEMA chief says impact of climate change becoming ‘the crisis of our generation’
- US President Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after deadly twisters
Topic | Extreme weather
Residents of Mayfield, Kentucky salvage belongings from destroyed homes after a tornado tore through the town late Friday evening. Photo: TNS