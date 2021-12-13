View from a window after tornadoes ripped through several US states. Photo: Reuters
Amazon worker killed by Kentucky tornado minutes after being told to stay where he was

  • Girlfriend says she received a text 16 minutes before the tornado struck and killed him, and says their house was just a 13-minute drive away.
  • Amazon staff have complained about the company’s cellphone ban following the twisters that hit Kentucky on Sunday, injuring loved ones at the company

Associated PressTribune News Service
Updated: 10:17pm, 13 Dec, 2021

