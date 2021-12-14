Rapper Snoop Dogg speaks at the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations. Photo: Reuters
Top Dogg: Rapper Snoop carries the show as Hollywood stars snub Golden Globes
- Normally, such honours would set off a flurry of delight from early-roused nominees and their studios, but there was no morning show live spot or immediate celebrity celebrations
- Tom Cruise returned his three Globes, studios said they would boycott the event and more than 100 PR films said their star clients wouldn’t participate after unethical behaviour was exposed
