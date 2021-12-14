Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site for the company’s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany in August. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year
- The brash South African-born 50-year-old overtook space race rival and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person in 2021
- He is known to move markets with a single tweet, and Tesla’s valuation soared above a trillion dollars in October
