US gymnasts (from left) Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols prepare to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the Larry Nassar investigation in Washington in September. Photo: AP
Gymnasts abused by US team doctor Larry Nassar to get US$380 million
- The settlement – one of the largest ever recorded for victims of sex abuse – ends a five-year legal battle over a scandal that rocked the US Olympic movement
- Nassar assaulted hundreds of women over two decades, including gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
