Laura Croft searches through debris in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Monday, near where her mother and aunt were found dead after tornadoes ripped through several US states. Photo: Reuters
Tornadoes kill at least 74 in Kentucky, with over 100 people missing
- Victims ranged in age from five months to 86 years old, says Governor Andy Beshear, adding that the death toll is likely to continue rising
- US President Joe Biden will travel to the state on Wednesday and visit some of the areas hardest hit
Topic | Natural disasters
