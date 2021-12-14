Laura Croft searches through debris in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Monday, near where her mother and aunt were found dead after tornadoes ripped through several US states. Photo: Reuters
Tornadoes kill at least 74 in Kentucky, with over 100 people missing

  • Victims ranged in age from five months to 86 years old, says Governor Andy Beshear, adding that the death toll is likely to continue rising
  • US President Joe Biden will travel to the state on Wednesday and visit some of the areas hardest hit

Reuters
Updated: 6:05am, 14 Dec, 2021

