Television personality Kim Kardashian attends a panel for the documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” in Pasadena, California, in January 2020. Photo: Reuters
Kim Kardashian passes ‘baby bar exam’ after failing three times
- The US reality TV star and aspiring lawyer’s father Robert Kardashian is known for defending O.J. Simpson
- She has been actively lobbying for criminal justice reform, highlighting specific cases she and other advocates feel were wrongful convictions.
Topic | Fame and celebrity
