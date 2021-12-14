Shoppers wearing face masks wait in line to enter a store in Commerce, California, in November. Photo: AP
California brings back mask mandate as US coronavirus cases hit 50 million
- The nationwide Covid-19 death toll is approaching 800,000, with an anticipated surge ahead from the highly transmissible Omicron variant
- The most populous US state is also tightening rules for unvaccinated people who want to attend large events such as music festivals and professional ball games
