California brings back mask mandate as US coronavirus cases hit 50 million

  • The nationwide Covid-19 death toll is approaching 800,000, with an anticipated surge ahead from the highly transmissible Omicron variant
  • The most populous US state is also tightening rules for unvaccinated people who want to attend large events such as music festivals and professional ball games

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:50am, 14 Dec, 2021

Shoppers wearing face masks wait in line to enter a store in Commerce, California, in November. Photo: AP
