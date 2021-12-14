Dozens of US Navy officials face disciplinary action for systematic failures that contributed to the ship being destroyed. File photo: Reuters
Sailor blamed for devastating US warship fire ‘disgruntled’ after failed SEALs bid
- Junior sailor denies setting fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in 2020
- Prosecutors say sailor was angry about deployment on ship as a deck seaman
Topic | Defence
