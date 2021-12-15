Donald Trump Jnr speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump Jnr pleaded for father to stop US Capitol attack, along with Fox News hosts
- Right-wing personalities like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham had urged the president to take action, bombshell messages to a former aide reveal
- Ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows had turned over the texts to lawmakers investigating the January 6 incident, but has since refused to cooperate
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jnr speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE