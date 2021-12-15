Memorial Middle School teacher Patrick Heyen shovels dollar bills into his shirt at a Dash for Cash event in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Photo: The Argus Leader via AP
Viral video of US teachers scrambling for dollar bills draws outrage
- The ‘Dash for Cash’ event saw educators on their hands and knees scooping money into their shirts at a hockey rink in a bid to raise funds for schools
- Social media users called the contest cruel and dystopian, comparing it to the Netflix hit Squid Game
Topic | Education
Memorial Middle School teacher Patrick Heyen shovels dollar bills into his shirt at a Dash for Cash event in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Photo: The Argus Leader via AP