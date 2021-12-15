Memorial Middle School teacher Patrick Heyen shovels dollar bills into his shirt at a Dash for Cash event in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Photo: The Argus Leader via AP
Education
Viral video of US teachers scrambling for dollar bills draws outrage

  • The ‘Dash for Cash’ event saw educators on their hands and knees scooping money into their shirts at a hockey rink in a bid to raise funds for schools
  • Social media users called the contest cruel and dystopian, comparing it to the Netflix hit Squid Game

Tribune News Service
Updated: 4:22am, 15 Dec, 2021

