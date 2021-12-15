An artist’s rendition shows Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the sun. Image: Nasa via AP
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe ‘touches’ the sun for the first time
- The spacecraft plunged through the solar atmosphere known as the corona during its eighth close approach, dipping in and out at least three times
- Exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar outbursts that can interfere with life on Earth
Topic | Space
An artist’s rendition shows Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the sun. Image: Nasa via AP