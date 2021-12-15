An artist’s rendition shows Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the sun. Image: Nasa via AP
An artist’s rendition shows Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the sun. Image: Nasa via AP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe ‘touches’ the sun for the first time

  • The spacecraft plunged through the solar atmosphere known as the corona during its eighth close approach, dipping in and out at least three times
  • Exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar outbursts that can interfere with life on Earth

Topic |   Space
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:20am, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s rendition shows Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the sun. Image: Nasa via AP
An artist’s rendition shows Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the sun. Image: Nasa via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE