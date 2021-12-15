Former football star OJ Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Centre in Nevada in July 2017. Photo: The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP
OJ Simpson a ‘completely free man’ after early parole release
- The former football star had been convicted for armed robbery more than a decade after he was acquitted of murder in the high-profile ‘Trial of the Century’
- Simpson, 74, spent nine years in prison for the crime before being out on parole and eventually got an early discharge for good behaviour
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Former football star OJ Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Centre in Nevada in July 2017. Photo: The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP