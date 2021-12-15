An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The US has recorded about 800,000 deaths from the disease. File photo: TNS
US hits 800,000 Covid-19 deaths, a year into vaccine drive
- The vast majority of US deaths have been among the unvaccinated
- Omicron variant is gaining a foothold in the country after deadly Delta wave
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
