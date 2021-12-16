A view of the Pentagon from the air. The latest defence bill authorises US$25 billion more in military spending than US President Joe Biden requested. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Pentagon from the air. The latest defence bill authorises US$25 billion more in military spending than US President Joe Biden requested. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

US Senate backs US$770 billion defence bill, with eye on China and Russia

  • The bill includes US$7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defence of Taiwan,
  • It also includes a ban on the Department of Defence procuring products made with forced labour from China’s Xinjiang region.

Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:41am, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Pentagon from the air. The latest defence bill authorises US$25 billion more in military spending than US President Joe Biden requested. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Pentagon from the air. The latest defence bill authorises US$25 billion more in military spending than US President Joe Biden requested. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE