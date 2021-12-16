Dr Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House on December 1. Photo: Reuters
Boosters work, no need for Omicron-specific coronavirus jabs, says US disease expert Anthony Fauci
- Two doses of the Moderna shot give ‘substantially low’ neutralising activity against the new variant, but a third jab puts it ‘well within range’ he says
- The US has confirmed Omicron cases in at least 36 states, with the proportion of infections involving the strain expected to increase
