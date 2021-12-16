US President Joe Biden greets former governor Steve Beshear, (second from left), Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear as he arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden visits Kentucky in wake of deadly tornadoes
- The disaster, which killed at least 74 people in the state and 14 elsewhere, has thrown the president into his familiar role as consoler-in-chief
- Biden promised to bring the might of the US government to rebuild devastated communities that suffered billions of dollars in damage
