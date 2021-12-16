A US Drug Enforcement Administration chemist checks confiscated powder containing fentanyl at a lab in New York in October 2019. Photo: TNS
US slaps sanctions on Chinese firms in crackdown on deadly drugs
- Up to US$5 million has been offered for the arrest of Chuen Fat Yip for alleged production of anabolic steroids and sale of fentanyl ingredients
- In addition to Chinese painkiller makers, the measures target criminal gangs in Mexico and Brazil
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
A US Drug Enforcement Administration chemist checks confiscated powder containing fentanyl at a lab in New York in October 2019. Photo: TNS