US President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are seen at Blair House in Washington in May 1961. Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library via EPA-EFE
US releases trove of secret files on JFK assassination
- CIA and FBI documents show investigators spread their net wide and deep to find out if Lee Harvey Oswald worked with others in the murder that shocked the world
- Despite the official conclusion he was shot by Oswald, the death of US president John F. Kennedy continues to fuel conspiracy theories
Topic | History
US President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are seen at Blair House in Washington in May 1961. Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library via EPA-EFE