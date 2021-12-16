US President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are seen at Blair House in Washington in May 1961. Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library via EPA-EFE
US President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are seen at Blair House in Washington in May 1961. Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library via EPA-EFE
History
World /  United States & Canada

US releases trove of secret files on JFK assassination

  • CIA and FBI documents show investigators spread their net wide and deep to find out if Lee Harvey Oswald worked with others in the murder that shocked the world
  • Despite the official conclusion he was shot by Oswald, the death of US president John F. Kennedy continues to fuel conspiracy theories

Topic |   History
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:38am, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are seen at Blair House in Washington in May 1961. Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library via EPA-EFE
US President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy are seen at Blair House in Washington in May 1961. Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE