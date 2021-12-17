Singer Bruce Springsteen performs during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017. Photo: Reuters
Bruce Springsteen sells music catalogue to Sony in record-breaking US$500 million deal
- The transaction includes classic songs by The Boss, like Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark and Born in the USA
- In the nearly 50 years since the release of debut album Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ, Springsteen’s music has been stitched into the fabric of US culture
Topic | Music
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017. Photo: Reuters